Deion Sanders: Boulder Made $18M from Colorado's Home Opener vs. Nebraska

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Deion Sanders effect at the University of Colorado is being felt way beyond the gridiron.

And following the Buffaloes' win over Nebraska last weekend, Sanders revealed that the football program has brought a big economic boom to the city of Boulder, with the city making $18 million in revenue over the weekend.

During a recent episode of Colorado's behind the scenes, Sanders made the revelation to Million Dollaz Worth of Game cohosts Gillie Da King and Wallo about the financial impact the football program has brought to the town.

"They say the city made $18 million from us," Sanders said in the video.

Sanders' numbers were slightly off as the Boulder Chamber of Commerce reported that the Buffaloes' home opener brought the city an estimated $17 million in revenue. It's projected similar numbers for the rest of the team's home games over the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Sanders has quickly fulfilled his promise of bringing Colorado back to prominence as the Buffaloes have already doubled their win total from 2022 and are at the center of the national coverage week-in-and-week-out.