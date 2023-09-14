NBA Champion Jeremy Lin to Sign Contract with Taiwan's New Taipei Kings

Gene Wang/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin announced Thursday he intends to sign with New Taipei Kings of the Taiwanese P. League+.

Lin last played for the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers, suiting up in 19 games after signing with the team in January. He averaged 26.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

The 35-year-old initially said in July he intended to play another season but was noncommittal about where he'd wind up.

"After taking 6 weeks to process it all, Im ready to get back on the court and prepare for the 2024 season, wherever that may be," he wrote on Instagram. "This isnt about proving anything to anyone, clout chasing or solidifying legacy. This is all about joy for basketball and sharing Jesus love to people through the game."

Lin has been competing overseas since 2019 after unsuccessfully trying to work his way back into the NBA. He last played in the Association during the 2018-19 season, beginning the year with the Atlanta Hawks before signing with the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Lin's comeback attempt included a 2021 stint with the NBA G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. By May 2021, however, he said he was moving to new endeavors and moving on from the NBA altogether.