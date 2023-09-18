Hall of Fame Comparisons for NBA's 25-and-Under Stars

6 of 10

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Edwards-Wade comparisons began during the former's rookie season, when Wade himself declared that Edwards could end up being a better player than he was.

The past few years have only given validity to these lofty projections, as Edwards is coming off his first All-Star season and averaged 31.6 points per game against the eventual-champion Denver Nuggets in their first-round series.

"It's hard to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade," Erik Spoelstra said while helping coach Edwards with Team USA this summer. "And I'm not a guy for comparisons, I'm not. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies the crowd, yes, that reminds me of No. 3. I have told Anthony that. I feel like I'm going back in time, it's making me younger again, I'm really enjoying it."

Physically, the two players are similar as well. Both are/were elite athletes with their 6'4" muscular frames, looking part shooting guard and part running back while driving the lane. Edwards is a little stronger than Wade, although Wade was the quicker of the two overall.

Edwards has also shown a greater outside shooting ability than Wade, although this era of play has essentially necessitated it. While only 10.6 percent of Wade's career shot attempts came from three (with 29.3 percent accuracy), 42.5 percent of Edwards' overall attempts have come from the outside at 35.2 percent accuracy.