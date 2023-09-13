Rams' Stetson Bennett Placed on Non-Football Injury List; Unrelated to Shoulder Issue

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Quarterback Stetson Bennett will be away from the Los Angeles Rams for some time after the team announced Wednesday that it placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters the move was for an undisclosed reason and not because of any concerns about the health of Bennett's shoulder. McVay did not provide any additional details and said he wouldn't discuss it further.

