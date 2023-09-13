Report: Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos Set After Failed Frank Martin Fight

Elsa/Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos reportedly have agreed to fight on Nov. 16 in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, with the vacant WBC lightweight title up for grabs.

The news follows Frank Martin pulling out of a scheduled matchup with Stevenson last week after an agreement had originally been reached.

"Shakur Stevenson is willing to fight anybody in and around his weight class," Top Rank spokesperson Evan Korn told Coppinger last week regarding Martin's withdraw. "The fact that so many fighters have turned down the challenge is a testament to his greatness. It's disappointing that the fans will be deprived of such a highly anticipated matchup."

Stevenson expressed a similar sentiment.

"Most ducked fighter in the sport of boxing," he wrote on Instagram, per Coppinger. "Edwin get ready, I'm tired of [you] saying my name."

Stevenson (20-0) is fast becoming one of the sport's most intriguing stars, with 10 knockouts to his name. Martin (18-0, 12 knockouts) is similarly a rising name in the sport.

Instead, the 26-year-old Stevenson will face De Los Santos. The 23-year-old isn't without a blemish in his young career, going 16-1, but 14 of his wins have come via knockout. His lone loss came against William Foster in Jan. 2022.

Devin Haney was previously the undisputed WBC lightweight champion, but with his decision to seek the junior welterweight title at 140 pounds against Regis Prograis this December, the organization has made the lightweight title available.