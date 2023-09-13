Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino Impressed Staff with 'Plant-Forward' Diet Ahead of Draft

Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Jalen Hood-Schifino's basketball skills made him a first-round pick, but it was his preparedness for the next level that put him over the edge—particularly his diet.

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie adopted a "plant-forward" diet in high school, and vide president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said Hood-Schifino's commitment to his body was a factor in the team taking him with the No. 17 pick in June's draft.

"Really carries himself as a pro," Pelinka said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. "He was just ahead of his time in terms of his diet, training. It shows with his physique, his body. He definitely has Lakers DNA."

Hood-Schifino's diet closely resembles pescetarianism, which focuses mostly on plant-based diet but incorporates seafood. The Indiana product said he felt his recovery and body improve after focusing in on his diet during his freshman season.

"After just doing it for a couple of weeks, I started to see a big difference in the way I recover, my energy on the court. So I would definitely say it makes me feel really good," Hood-Schifino said.