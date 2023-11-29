Amarius Mims NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Georgia OT

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'7"

WEIGHT: 340

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Looks like he was made in a lab with a towering frame, rocked-up build, big hands and long arms.

— Easy mover out of his stance and redirecting with the fluidity of someone 25 pounds lighter.

— Balanced and smooth in his 45-degree and vertical sets to reach his spot on time, expand his set points and mirror rushers through the top of the QB's drop.

— Deliver firm, powerful strikes with the grip strength and length to keep rushers at his fingertips once latched.

— Good quickness and fluidity on the move to track, line up and take out second-level targets.

— Gains quick control on down blocks and strains to sustain, steer and pin defenders to create lanes behind him.

NEGATIVES

— Will drift, open his hips towards the rusher and overset when being set up by stutters and hesitations, creating a soft inside shoulder and quick losses across his face.

— Inconsistent footwork on kick-out and overtake blocks leave him reaching, lunging and losing control against quick swipes and shed attempts.

— Upright playing style and narrow base through contact make it a chore for him to sustain and steer late in the down.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Former 5-star offensive tackle recruit out of Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia.

— Seven career starts at right tackle.

— Entered the transfer portal during the spring after his freshman season at Georgia before ultimately deciding to stay less than 10 days later.

— Had tightrope surgery after suffering an ankle injury against South Carolina in Week 3 that kept him out of six games before he made his return against Ole Miss in Week 11.

— Born October 14, 2002

OVERALL

Amarius Mims is a one-year starter inside Georgia's balanced (51-49 run-pass split), multiple run scheme with seven career starts at right tackle.

Mims is a towering figure with a rocked-up build, big hands and very good arm length. He is an easy, smooth mover with fluid redirect skills, range and body control.

Mims is a raw, unrefined run-blocker who uses his big body and length to press and shield defenders away from the ball on down blocks, showing very good grip strength to latch and keep opponents at his fingertips once inside their frame. He is also an asset on the move on screens and as a lead-blocker with very good quickness to line up and blot out second-level threats.

Mims' footwork is a work in progress on kick-out blocks against shifty defenders. He tends to lean into contact and overextend, leaving him off-balance when the picture changes post-snap. He is also late completing overtakes on double-teams, getting flattened out and pried open due to a combination of being too high and/or late getting his feet into position.

Mims' outstanding physical tools shine in pass protection, where he glides out of his stance into his 45-degree and vertical sets. He shows plenty of range to protect the edge on an island, with the redirect skills and body control to mirror through the top of the quarterback's drop.

Mims' length, hand size and grip strength end reps quickly once he's latched, and he does a nice job playing long and keeping rushers at his fingertips. However, he will drift, open his hips towards the rusher and overset when being set up by stutters and hesitations, creating a soft inside shoulder and quick losses across his face.

Overall, Mims is a towering figure who looks like he was built in a lab with how lean, rocked-up and easy of a mover he is at 340 pounds. He glides in his pass sets with the range, length and natural power of a future high-level NFL pass-protector, but he needs to be coached up with his positional leverage, footwork and sustain skills before reaching his full potential.

GRADE: 7.6 (Potential Impact Player — Late 1st Round/Early 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 26

POSITION RANK: OT4

PRO COMPARISON: Jammal Brown