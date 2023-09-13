Jalin Hyatt, Giants Who Must Play More Snaps in Week 2 vs. Cardinals

0 of 3

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Everything the New York Giants do in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals has to be better than their 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Daniel Jones only threw for 104 yards and was left out on the field in the fourth quarter despite playing in a blowout.

Jones and the Giants offense must look more cohesive against the Arizona Cardinals, and that unit fails on Sunday, the alarm bells about the 2023 season will ring louder.

The Giants can utilize big plays more in Week 2 against a defense that is far worse than the one they faced in Week 1.

That could lead to more deep throws in the direction of rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who brings something different to the offense than the wide outs that have been around for multiple years.

A handful of highlight-reel plays that led to a win will be the perfect cure to Week 1 blues, and that should set the Giants back on track.