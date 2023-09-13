Jalin Hyatt, Giants Who Must Play More Snaps in Week 2 vs. Cardinals

Jalin Hyatt, Giants Who Must Play More Snaps in Week 2 vs. CardinalsSeptember 13, 2023
Everything the New York Giants do in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals has to be better than their 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
Daniel Jones only threw for 104 yards and was left out on the field in the fourth quarter despite playing in a blowout.
Jones and the Giants offense must look more cohesive against the Arizona Cardinals, and that unit fails on Sunday, the alarm bells about the 2023 season will ring louder.
The Giants can utilize big plays more in Week 2 against a defense that is far worse than the one they faced in Week 1.
That could lead to more deep throws in the direction of rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who brings something different to the offense than the wide outs that have been around for multiple years.
A handful of highlight-reel plays that led to a win will be the perfect cure to Week 1 blues, and that should set the Giants back on track.
Jalin Hyatt
Hyatt earned a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster because of his blistering speed.
The rookie out of Tennessee was not able to showcase that skill in the pouring rain against a relentless Dallas defense.
The conditions will be better for Hyatt to torch opposing defensive backs in Arizona in Week 2.
Hyatt was on the field for 36 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday, per Pro Football Reference.
Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins were all on the field more than Hyatt.
That will likely be the case in most weeks, but the Giants must utilize Hyatt's skill set when he is on the field.
Slayton, Campbell and Hodgins can handle a high volume of targets, but they do not have breakaway speed that can produce gains over 20 yards.
Hyatt has to be the big-play guy in Week 2, and it would be smart of Brian Daboll to get him involved on one of the first-quarter drives.
Darren Waller
Darren Waller's 54 percent snap count was a product of the Week 1 score line.
Waller will likely be on the field for close to 100 percent of the Giants' snaps in the coming weeks.
The offseason acquisition had a quiet Week 1 with three catches for 36 yards on five targets.
Waller needs to make more noise across the middle versus the Cardinals to provide Jones with some support when he does face a strong pass rush.
Arizona just gave up 43 yards on four catches to Logan Thomas of the Washington Commanders in Week 1.
Waller is a far better tight end than Thomas, so that could be an indicator that the former Las Vegas Raiders player is in for a massive day in the desert.
The Giants could use a huge game out of Waller to help take the pressure off Jones and prove they can score 25-30 points on a consistent basis when everything goes right.
Micah McFadden
Micah McFadden needs to be on the field for close to 100 percent of the defensive snaps if he plays like he did in Week 1.
The starting linebacker was one of the few bright spots in the 40-0 loss, as he made 11 tackles and had one tackle for loss.
McFadden was on the field for 74 percent of the defensive snaps, a number that was cut into because of the damage the Cowboys did through the air.
If McFadden is going to consistently swarm the ball, he needs to be on the field for at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps.
He may not play 100 percent of the snaps because of the different coverage looks the Giants need to throw at opponents, but he needs to be treated like the top difference-makers on the defensive depth chart until his production dips.