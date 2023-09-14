WWE or AEW: Who Should Will Ospreay Sign With After NJPW Contract Expires in 2024?

3 of 5

Ospreay seemed to shut down any speculation regarding a run in WWE with comments he made on Insight with Chris Van Vliet in May.



"I'm just living in the UK now," he said. "I'm very happy there. I don't plan on ever moving [to the States], it's too big... I get anxious just being out here."

He's maintained his stance about never wanting to leave his home country for years, and although he confirmed he'd listen to WWE about an offer, relocating simply isn't something he sees himself ever being interested in.

With the extensive travel schedule WWE Superstars have, that could be the deal-breaker for the company.

"I'm very open [about my status], and it just comes from a lot of confidence, because I am very confident me and New Japan will work something out," he told Van Vliet. "Because I just don't want to live in America. That's my full stop thing. I just don't want to. I just don't want to! It limits me. So, obviously, I've got to sign with New Japan."

The NXT UK brand would have allowed him to stay put in England while performing under the umbrella of WWE, but that would have been too small of a platform for him if it still existed today.