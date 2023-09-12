Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Planning to Train With Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is already one of the best players in the NBA, but he's hoping some training with a league legend will make him even better.

Speaking during an appearance on the 48 Minutes podcast, Antetokounmpo revealed his plans to train with two-time NBA champion, Hall of Famer and Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

Antetokounmpo said (7:30 mark of the podcast):

"This season for the training camp I have a trip that I'm going to go down to Houston and try to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon. ... I love his game and if I can kind of take a few things from his game or learn anything from the few days I'm going to spend with him it's going to be a blessing.

"It's a guy I have looked up to my whole life. It's a guy that my parents look up to because he was the number one guy in Nigeria. He was the best athlete in Nigeria. He was the best athlete in Africa. So just being able to spend some time with him and study the game with him and learn from the greats, it's a blessing."

Antetokounmpo and Olajuwon are two of three players in NBA history to win the MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season. Michael Jordan is the only other player to accomplish the feat.

Olajuwon is one of the greatest players of all time, finishing his career with averages of 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.1 blocks in 1,238 games. In addition to winning two NBA titles, he was a 12-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, among other accolades.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, continues to establish himself at the top of the ladder of the NBA's elite. He's coming off the best season of his career in 2022-23, averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games.

The seven-time All-Star is a two-time MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Olajuwon will be just the third person Antetokounmpo has trained with, joining Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant.

If Antetokounmpo can take anything away from his training sessions with Olajuwon, he'll surely be in the MVP conversation once again during the 2023-24 campaign.