Brittney Griner, Napheesa Collier Named 2023 WNBA Comeback Players of the Year

There were two Comeback Player of the Year winners in the WNBA this season.

ESPN noted that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier were recognized with the honor on Tuesday. Griner missed the 2022 campaign because she was in a Russian prison, while Collier played just four games in 2022 because she gave birth to her first child.

Griner's absence from the WNBA last season made international headlines.

She was arrested in an airport in Russia outside Moscow on drug charges. She was in the country because she played for UMMC Ekaterinburg during WNBA offseasons.

The United States considered her wrongfully detained, but she was still sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

The United States federal government eventually brought her home when it negotiated a prisoner exchange with Russia for convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

Despite her absence, Griner once again played at an All-Star level this season. She was named to her eighth All-Star Game and averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 56.2 percent from the field in 31 contests for the Mercury.

As for Collier, she was named to her third All-Star Game and was one of the best players in the league.

She averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from deep. She helped lead Minnesota to the WNBA playoffs and will face off against the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

Collier was also named to the All-WNBA second team for her efforts.