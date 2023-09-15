NBA Future Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Project In 3 Years

28 of 30

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

2022-23 Record: 58-24

At the moment, the Milwaukee Bucks cap sheet is almost entirely clear for the summer of 2026.

Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are unrestricted free agents in 2025. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are in 2026.

And outside of Giannis and Portis (who'll be 31 in 2026), everyone else listed above will be in their mid- to late-30s in three years.

Milwaukee could look radically different by then.

But even if we assume that Antetokounmpo is the only Buck still in place (and that still feels like the safest bet, even after recent comments about waiting to sign an extension), Milwaukee should still be a title contender.

That's what happens in basketball, when only five players are on the floor for your team at a time, and one of them is a contender for "best player in the world status."