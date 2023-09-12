Deion Sanders: Colorado Getting 'Absurd' Number of Recruiting Calls After 2-0 Start

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The number of players wanting to suit up for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes has grown exponentially since the start of the 2023 season.

Coach Prime told reporters Tuesday that Colorado is getting an "absurd" amount of recruiting calls following the team's 2-0 start to the year.

"We're receiving so many calls at this point right now that it's absurd," Sanders said. "Just inquiring about what we do and how we do what we do, visitation and desiring to come on an unofficial or official visit."

The Buffaloes entered the 2023 season facing immense criticism after Sanders brought in nearly an entire new roster highlighted by transfers from all over the country, including his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Colorado silenced the doubters quickly with a 45-42 upset of the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 2.

Shedeur Sanders, a Jackson State transfer, put together the best game of his collegiate career in that matchup, throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter, also a JSU transfer, caught 11 passes for 119 yards and posted one interception, three tackles and a pass breakup.

"We told you we coming. You thought we was joking and guess what, we keep receipts," Deion Sanders said on the Fox broadcast after upsetting TCU.

The Buffaloes got their first opportunity to play in front of their home crowd at Folsom Field on Saturday against Nebraska and they did not disappoint, defeating the Cornhuskers 36-14 behind another impressive performance from Shedeur.

Shedeur threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns in the win, in addition to rushing for a score.

Given Colorado's performance to this point, it's no surprise recruits are shifting their interest to the Buffaloes program, which already has more wins than it posted in all of 2022 when it finished 1-11.

Many of the top recruits in the class of 2024 have already announced their commitments, but Colorado will try to lure some of the top recruits in 2025, including offensive tackle David Sanders, defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and quarterback Bryce Underwood.

The Buffaloes will continue their season this weekend against Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown before a big matchup against Oregon on Sept. 23.