NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard 'Would Show Up' If Traded to Team Other Than Heat

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The 2023-24 NBA season is right around the corner, and Damian Lillard remains a member of the Portland Trail Blazers despite reportedly requesting a trade from the franchise in July.

While Lillard reportedly still prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat, he "would show up to his new team, do his job and play to the best of his abilities" if he were dealt to a destination other than South Beach, according to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian.

"But his desire to go to Miami, sources say, would not dissipate," Fentress added. "As [NBA insider Shams] Charania stated, that trade demand would still exist. He would be seeking to get out of wherever he found himself the day he arrived."

Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that Lillard would only report to training camp as a member of the Trail Blazers or Heat. He added that if Lillard were to be moved to a team other than the Heat that his trade request would likely still stand.

Charania also reported that he expects talks between Portland and Miami to pick up again with training camp on the horizon.

Lillard's interest in playing alongside Jimmy Butler in Miami is well-documented, and other teams around the league are likely not interested in acquiring the superstar due to the risk of him still being unhappy.

Lillard, through his representation, had been vocal this summer about only wanting to play for the Heat. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on July 6 that his agent had been calling teams and telling franchises "outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is trading for an unhappy player."

The 33-year-old's fixation on the Heat has been so strong that the NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams on July 28 to address the situation, writing that "any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA."

Lillard has spent his entire 11-year career in Portland, and the Trail Blazers have never been considered true title contenders during his tenure. With the veteran's time in the NBA ticking, it's no surprise he wants to move on in hopes of winning a championship.