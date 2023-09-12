Report: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'Quietly Hanging out' After Chiefs TE's Comments

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Travis Kelce shooting his shot with Taylor Swift might have paid off.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the world renowned singer-songwriter "have been quietly hanging out," according to Lanae Brody and Christina Dugan Ramirez of The Messenger.

"She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago," a source told Brody and Ramirez.

During a July episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Chiefs star said he tried to get Swift his phone number while attending the Eras Tour this summer.

Kelce made a friendship bracelet for the concert with his phone number on it but it never found its way to Swift.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce said.

While Swift's Eras Tour is set to continue in South America in November following a successful first leg of the U.S. tour, Kelce is working on getting healthy after sustaining a bone bruise that sidelined him for a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.