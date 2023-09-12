X

NFL

    Panthers' Jaycee Horn Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 12: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to a preseason game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is reportedly expected to miss "multiple weeks" due to a hamstring injury.

    Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the news. Horn went down in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, appearing in just 20 snaps before exiting.

