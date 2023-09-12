Panthers' Jaycee Horn Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is reportedly expected to miss "multiple weeks" due to a hamstring injury.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the news. Horn went down in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, appearing in just 20 snaps before exiting.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

