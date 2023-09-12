Packers Get Jets' 2nd-Round 2024 NFL Draft Pick in Aaron Rodgers Trade After Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

After it was confirmed that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles four plays into Monday's opening game against the Buffalo Bills, his injury will not only impact the New York Jets but his old team as well.

As Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network pointed out, the Green Bay Packers would've received the Jets' 2024 first-round pick if Rodgers played in 65 percent of the offensive snaps this season. Now, Green Bay will have to settle for New York's second-round pick next year.

