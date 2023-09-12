WWE, UFC Officially Merge, Form TKO Group; Vince McMahon Loses Majority Control

Bloomberg

Vince McMahon officially no longer holds majority control of WWE.

Endeavor officially completed its majority-stake purchase of the wrestling giant Tuesday, merging WWE with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings.

Shares in the company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange with the opening bell Tuesday, opening at a price of $102 per share.

