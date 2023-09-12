Cody Rhodes' Weak Booking, Nia Jax Returns to No Fanfare and More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE Raw again delivered a quality night of professional wrestling for its September 11 show at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.



Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez ended the event with a notably better rematch than their clash at Payback. But the headlines will focus on the return of Nia Jax, who cost the latter her match and then laid out the former.



Cody Rhodes continued to focus on his uncertain future. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh took offense to his comments about The Judgment Day and Jey Uso, but The American Nightmare laid them both out.



Drew McIntyre defeated Xavier Woods in a memorable but short match. The Scot's frustration continued to build with his current situation, teasing a future heel turn.



Gunther celebrated his landmark victory over Chad Gable until Gable, Otis and Tommaso Ciampa got involved. The Blackheart picked up a big win in a six-man tag team bout against Imperium that could earn him a title shot.



WWE has continued to deliver quality episodes of the red brand, though the future of the top names on Raw remains uncertain.

