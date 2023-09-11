X

    NBA Rumors: Teams Expect Heat to Sign Kelly Oubre Jr. If Damian Lillard Trade Happens

    Francisco RosaSeptember 11, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball in the second quarter during their game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on March 20, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    If the Miami Heat are eventually able to pull off a deal for Damian Lillard, the seven-time All-Star may not be the organization's last big acquisition for next season's roster.

    Several teams around the league also expect that the Heat would go out and sign free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. for help on the wing, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

    Stein reported that the reason Oubre would be the target is because Miami would likely need to resolidify its depth on the perimeter considering the package it'd send to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.

