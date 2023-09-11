NBA Rumors: Teams Expect Heat to Sign Kelly Oubre Jr. If Damian Lillard Trade Happens

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

If the Miami Heat are eventually able to pull off a deal for Damian Lillard, the seven-time All-Star may not be the organization's last big acquisition for next season's roster.

Several teams around the league also expect that the Heat would go out and sign free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. for help on the wing, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported that the reason Oubre would be the target is because Miami would likely need to resolidify its depth on the perimeter considering the package it'd send to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.

