Heat Rumors: Damian Lillard Trade Talks with Blazers Have Been 'Frustrating' for MIA

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Talks between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers over a potential Damian Lillard trade has turned into a slog in recent weeks.

And the Heat is starting to get frustrated as it looks to add the seven-time All-Star to a team that is fresh off an incredible run to the NBA Finals, as Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported in the most recent episode of the "#thisleague UNCUT" podcast.

Haynes reported that the source of Miami's frustration comes from the Blazers' lack of communication and specificity over what type of package they want in exchange for Lillard.

"Portland is telling them to bring them their best offer. Miami would like to know, what does Portland want, and Miami is not getting that answer," Haynes said (9:00). "So they think things would be moving a little bit quicker if Portland was saying exactly what it is they want.

"...So far, the communication is just not there. So that's making this situation rather frustrating on this side for Miami."

It's been established throughout the process that Miami currently doesn't have the assets to facilitate a direct trade with the Blazers, as Portland isn't keen on adding Tyler Herro to their young mix, per Haynes.

But with multiple teams interested in acquiring Herro in exchange for a first-round pick, Miami may have the type of draft capital necessary to acquire Lillard. It's recently been reported that Portland wants a package of four first-round picks and two quality players.

Miami sent its first official offer earlier this month centered around Herro, three first-rounders, some salary filler and a young player, according to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian.

And while Portland certainly isn't interested in that exact package, it appears the organization hasn't given the Heat much indication on how to move forward, slowing things down as the offseason enters a cooling down period.

Lillard listed Miami as his preferred destination when he requested a trade on July 1 and will reportedly make things "uncomfortable" if the Blazers try to send him anywhere else.