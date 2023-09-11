X

    EA Sports FC 24 Player Ratings: Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland Lead Top Stars

    An expected cast of characters tops EA Sports' FC 24 player rankings ahead of the game's launch on Sept. 29.

    PSG star attacker Kylian Mbappé, Manchester City teammates Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne and Spanish midfield maestro Alexis Putellas each earned a 91 rating.

    A number of big names garnered a 90 rating, most notably Inter Miami legend Lionel Messi. He was joined by Aitana Bonmatí, Sam Kerr, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Caroline Graham Hansen.

    Other notable ratings included Liverpool star Mohamed Salah (89), USWNT striker Alex Morgan (89) and veteran star Neymar (89).

    Mbappé and Haaland leading the rankings came as no surprise. The former posted 29 goals and six assists in Ligue 1 play last season, while the latter set a Premier League record with 36 goals to go along with eight assists.

