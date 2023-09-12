NFL Odds Week 2: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

0 of 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books. Teams and fans will have a little time to contemplate the results, but the league will be back in action soon enough. Week 2 is set to kick off on Thursday with a critical NFC showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.



For bettors, the big Week 2 challenge is deciphering which Week 1 games were an accurate reflection of teams' abilities and which were the results of the opening-game jitters. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, flopped hard against the rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. They also struggled in their 2022 season opener but went on to win 12 games.



We'll dive into some of the opening-week action here, try to pull a few truths from the composite and identify a few of the best bets of Week 2.



Check the latest lines at DraftKings.