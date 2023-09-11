NFL

    Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 1 Results

    Joe TanseySeptember 11, 2023

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: DJ Turner II #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
      Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

      The top of the projected 2024 NFL draft order does not look like we expected it to after the opening weekend of the 2023 campaign.

      The Cincinnati Bengals would have the first pick if the season ended after one game.

      Of course, that is not the case and the true contenders for the No. 1 overall selection will take a few weeks to rise to the top of the projected order.

      One thing is clear about the 2024 draft already and that is the top team will likely select USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.

      The reigning Heisman Trophy winner produced a stellar first three weeks for the Trojans. He played so well on Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal that he was given the entire second half off.

      The NFL teams desperately in need of quarterbacks will show themselves at the top of the draft order soon, and it will not be long until we know the true contenders in the Chase for Caleb.

    Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order

      DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
      Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

      1. Cincinnati

      2. Arizona (from Houston)

      3. Los Angeles Chargers

      4. Denver

      5. Kansas City

      6. Tennessee

      7. Indianapolis

      8. Pittsburgh

      9. New England

      10. Chicago

      11. Seattle

      12. Arizona

      13. Minnesota

      14. Chicago (from Carolina)

      15. New York Giants

      16. Green Bay

      17. New Orleans

      18. Atlanta

      19. New York Jets

      20. Buffalo

      21. Houston (from Cleveland)

      22. Los Angeles Rams

      23. Washington

      24. Philadelphia

      25. Las Vegas

      26. Jacksonville

      27. Detroit

      28. San Francisco

      29. Miami

      30. Dallas

      31. Baltimore

      32. Tampa Bay

    Caleb Williams Continues to Look Like Top Pick

      LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to throw the ball during a college football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack against the USC Trojans on September 02, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Williams went 18-for-25 with 278 passing yards and four touchdowns on Saturday

      He recorded those totals in a single half as USC burst out to a 49-3 halftime lead at home against Stanford.

      Williams has 878 yards through the air and 12 touchdown passes through three games.

      The USC junior is the front-runner to win the Heisman and he is expected to have some ridiculous stat lines throughout the season, even when he reaches Pac-12 play.

      NFL talent evaluators will have a week off from Williams' in-game action before he resumes play against the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 23.

      Williams could generate even more buzz about his NFL potential by the end of the month if he thrives in a road game against Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes team with plenty of potential NFL players on the roster.

    Contenders for Top Pick May Take Weeks to Emerge

      LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 10, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
      Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

      Few people expected the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks to all be sitting at 0-1 after Week 1.

      The top half of the projected draft order after Week 1 carries teams that have not picked anywhere near the top 10 over the last few years.

      Cincinnati, Kansas City, Seattle and others will eventually flush themselves further down the draft order while the average and bad teams replace them.

      Plenty of NFL fans will point to the New York Giants as the worst team from Week 1, and rightfully so after losing 40-0 at home to the Dallas Cowboys, but they could right themselves against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

      Arizona was expected to be the worst team by far, but it put up a fight with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback on the road in Washington.

      The competitive balance will take a few weeks to sort itself out. For example, the Giants could still be good and Week 1 was just a time when everything could go wrong for them.

      No one else looked completely out of place on an NFL field in Week 1, so it may take until after Week 3 to sort out which teams will clearly be in the fight for the No. 1 pick.

