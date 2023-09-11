Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 1 Results

0 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The top of the projected 2024 NFL draft order does not look like we expected it to after the opening weekend of the 2023 campaign.

The Cincinnati Bengals would have the first pick if the season ended after one game.

Of course, that is not the case and the true contenders for the No. 1 overall selection will take a few weeks to rise to the top of the projected order.

One thing is clear about the 2024 draft already and that is the top team will likely select USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner produced a stellar first three weeks for the Trojans. He played so well on Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal that he was given the entire second half off.

The NFL teams desperately in need of quarterbacks will show themselves at the top of the draft order soon, and it will not be long until we know the true contenders in the Chase for Caleb.