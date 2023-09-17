7 NBA Teams That Blew It This Offseason

5 of 7

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Damian Lillard band aid continues to be slowly peeled away instead of getting ripped off, as we're now 11 weeks removed from his initial trade request.

Everything about this situation this summer has been messy. From the Blazers claiming they wanted to build a winner around Dame only to draft a point guard in Scoot Henderson at No. 3 overall, to agreeing to give Jerami Grant $160 million just a day before Lillard's request was revealed, mistakes have been made all around.

There should have been a firm line drawn in the sand at the beginning of the offseason, with a true deadline to make a decision about what was best for both parties. Had the Blazers agreed to trade Lillard before the draft, there could have been more and better offers available. Had Lillard made his request known before free agency, Portland wouldn't be on the hook to pay Grant $36.4 million in his age-33 season.

Lillard should eventually get traded before the start of the season, but what about the rest of the Blazers' veterans? Grant (who's not eligible to be traded until Dec. 15 now) and Jusuf Nurkić are stuck on a rebuilding team when they should have been moved earlier this summer.

Portland could eventually come out of this alright if Lillard fetches a hefty return and they can deal Grant and Nurkić by the February trade deadline en route to a top pick in the 2024 draft.