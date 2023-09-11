X

    Novak Djokovic Celebrated by Fans as the GOAT After US Open Win vs. Daniil Medvedev

    Francisco RosaSeptember 11, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after a point against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic is back on the mountaintop.

    He won his 24th major title Sunday evening after taking down Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the US Open final. He now ties legend Magaret Court for the most major titles in the history of the sport.

    He's 36 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

    Djokovic conquered the US Open, a tournament where he hasn't always found the most success, it's his fourth time winning the tournament, his first time winning in the Big Apple since the 2018 iteration.

    There's no way to measure Djokovic's greatness, especially when it comes to his elite mindset. Not long after losing the Wimbledon Final against Carlos Alcaraz a couple of months ago, he only came back stronger for one of his most dominant runs in a while.

    And tennis fans had no shortage of praise and admiration to dump upon the player many people are considering the greatest to ever grace a tennis court, regardless of surface.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Gotta catch 'em all. 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/A0YdcnpwCS">pic.twitter.com/A0YdcnpwCS</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    IDEMOOO 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/GQrriMv3S0">pic.twitter.com/GQrriMv3S0</a>

    Novak Djokovic Celebrated by Fans as the GOAT After US Open Win vs. Daniil Medvedev
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Blaise™🇮🇹🇳🇬 @Blaiise1

    Novak gave with a right hand and took it back with a left hand. Heartbreaker goat 🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a>

    Mehmet Bozkurt @scofieeld7

    NOVAK. GOAT. DJOKOVİC. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a>

    🇰🇪 @k1wave

    djokovic is literally the goat

    Bigdawg @avndon_

    I know Medvedev is such a good player and a fighter, but Alcaraz would have definitely taken advantage of Djokovic's tiredness in the second set. Alcaraz not playing at his best against Med has just handed Djokovic an easy 24th grand slam...Novak definitely the goat...

    ⁴⁴ @LH44Tobeyy

    Sir Djokovic the goat too good at 36🐐

    Nana Yaw Sark @NanaYawSark11

    Novak Djokovic is the GOAT of tennis. No debate!!!!

    Gora_man 2.0 @Gora_Man

    He just can't do no wrong <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> final

    Ｍ Ａ Ｓ Ｔ Ｅ Ｒ 𓅓 @Geeguynation

    Djokovic is cooking Medvedev 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpenFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpenFinal</a>

    Yousef @ymanna3

    Djokovic has won 58 of his last 65 points at the net in his last two matches. The most versatile player in history.

    Raghav @raghavv_01

    This is getting beyond embarrassing for ATP though. Djokovic is the goat but him going 27-1 in slams at 34 and 36 is a really bad look for the sport.

    Ghost Tips 🦍 @The_Ghosted

    Djokovic is ruthless 🥶

    Giacomo Manini @manini_giacomo

    Challenge me.<br><br>Doubt me.<br><br>Disrespect me.<br><br>Tell me I'm older.<br><br>Tell me I'm slower.<br><br>Tell me I can no longer fly.<br><br>I want you to.<br><br>🏆24 Novak Nole <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UsOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UsOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/zRD305ud4x">pic.twitter.com/zRD305ud4x</a>

    Shivam Bhutani @ShivamBhutani

    Absolutely majestic from djokovic🙌🏻 what a win for the 36 year old super⭐️ <br><br>But i am still sure he pretends to be tired &amp; exhausted in the first few sets. Saw way too many matches of his this way😂<br><br>Legend!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpenFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpenFinal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen2023</a>

    Vian Serranilla @vianserranilla

    King once again!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UsOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UsOpen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Djokovic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Djokovic</a> <a href="https://t.co/v86zzziRX7">https://t.co/v86zzziRX7</a>

    Daniel Koranteng @Dani77k

    Bow down to the GOAT! 24 Grand Slam Titles! <br><br>The GREATEST TO EVER DO IT. <br><br>NOVAK DJOKOVIC 🐐🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/24IsHere?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#24IsHere</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/ULA0giQTIW">pic.twitter.com/ULA0giQTIW</a>

    Bryan Fenley @BryanFenley

    So happy for Novak Djokovic, to see him back in the United States, and to watch the unquestioned GOAT win the US Open. His mental focus is on another stratosphere. <a href="https://t.co/EfYTDPYAAh">pic.twitter.com/EfYTDPYAAh</a>

    Rade @novak_stats

    Djokovic answering to GOAT debate: <a href="https://t.co/WLVjauZya3">pic.twitter.com/WLVjauZya3</a>

    Kaycee !!! @ceokaycee

    Djoker the Goat!!

    With Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal with one foot out the door, one can only admire the longevity of someone like Djokovic, who has been on top of the tennis world for what seems like forever.

    And now he'll have Alcaraz's No. 1 ranking dead in his sights.