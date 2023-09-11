Novak Djokovic Celebrated by Fans as the GOAT After US Open Win vs. Daniil Medvedev

Al Bello/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is back on the mountaintop.

He won his 24th major title Sunday evening after taking down Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the US Open final. He now ties legend Magaret Court for the most major titles in the history of the sport.

He's 36 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Djokovic conquered the US Open, a tournament where he hasn't always found the most success, it's his fourth time winning the tournament, his first time winning in the Big Apple since the 2018 iteration.

There's no way to measure Djokovic's greatness, especially when it comes to his elite mindset. Not long after losing the Wimbledon Final against Carlos Alcaraz a couple of months ago, he only came back stronger for one of his most dominant runs in a while.

And tennis fans had no shortage of praise and admiration to dump upon the player many people are considering the greatest to ever grace a tennis court, regardless of surface.

With Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal with one foot out the door, one can only admire the longevity of someone like Djokovic, who has been on top of the tennis world for what seems like forever.

And now he'll have Alcaraz's No. 1 ranking dead in his sights.