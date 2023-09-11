Bills vs. Jets: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

2 of 2

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers Under 241.5 Passing + Rushing Yards (-115)

One of the more intriguing facets of the Aaron Rodgers era beginning in New York is how the Jets will utilize the signal-caller's rushing ability. As Rodgers has gotten older, understandably, his rushing totals have begun to decline; after posting 200-plus rushing yards nine of his first 11 seasons as a starter, Rodgers hasn't topped 200 since 2018. His scrambles have become shorter, as well, as he's averaged fewer than four yards per carry in his last four seasons after regularly topping five or even six yards earlier in his career.

Assuming Rodgers remains stationed in the pocket on Monday night, there's a world in which this is a savvy bet. Josh Allen, who topped 700 rushing yards in each of his last two seasons and is frequently the Bills' leading rusher in any given game, has the same odds for an under set at 293.5.

Rodgers has a career yards-per-game average of 256.8. Since becoming a starter, he's had three seasons with an average yardage under 241, and his lowest, 217.4, was last season. With Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook manning the backfield, perhaps Rodgers' passing output will be slightly below what we typically expect from him.

Stefon Diggs to Have More Receiving Yards Than Garrett Wilson (-150)

Though his Green Bay buddies Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are now with him in New York (and the Jets also have Mecole Hardman Jr. in the mix), the expectation is that second-year player Garrett Wilson will become Rodgers' favorite target. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards last season.

For the Bills, it's no surprise that Stefon Diggs was the team's leading receiver in 2022, with 1,429 yards on 108 receptions. Diggs and Wilson averaged nearly the same yards per reception last season, at 13.2 and 13.3, respectively.

This is an intriguing prop because Rodgers' chemistry with receivers is so important, which casts reasonable doubt on whether he'll spam Wilson with the ball rather than spread it around. On the other hand, Allen will also be giving Gabe Davis plenty of looks. The third-year wideout had 836 receiving yards in 2022.

This one will be close, but ultimately we expect Diggs to top Wilson, even barely, in the passing game.

Largest Lead of the Game Under 13.5 Points (+100)

Ultimately, what this prop comes down to is which team's defense you have more faith in. We know the Bills have a high-octane offense, averaging the third-most points per game in the league last season (27.7). And we expect the Rodgers-led Jets to be potent on that side of the ball, as well.

It's a tough ask to decide which of these teams has a better defense. Gang Green might be able to claim the NFL's best cornerback room, anchored by Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II. But the Jets are also loaded on defensive line, with Quinnen Williams coming off a career-best season including 12 sacks.

Speaking of defense line, the Bills' is certainly nothing to sneeze at. Buffalo's front seven is loaded. Even with Von Miller starting the season on the PUP list, this unit features Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, Poona Ford and Shaq Lawson.

It's hard to imagine this game turning into a blowout, in either team's favor. Betting on the largest lead of the game being less than 13.5 points feels like a smart play.

Monday Night Football odds from DraftKings.