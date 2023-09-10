Luis Rubiales Resigns as Spain's Football President After Kissing Jenni Hermoso

AP Photo/Paul White

Luis Rubiales has resigned as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation after national team player Jenni Hermoso said he sexually assaulted her, according to the BBC.

Rubiales also stepped down as vice president of the Union of European Football Associations.

Video footage from August 20 shows Rubiales kissing Hermoso following Spain's 1-0 win over England in the Women's World Cup. Hermoso later called the kiss "an impulsive, sexist act."

Rubiales was also criticized for "grabbing his crotch, hugging and kissing other players and carrying another over his shoulder" after the World Cup win, per ESPN's Sam Marsden.

Rubiales initially defended himself after the Spanish "sport court" opened a breach of conduct investigation into his actions on September 1, describing the kiss as "consensual" and saying he would "continue to defend (himself) to prove the truth."

FIFA on August 26 provisionally suspended Rubiales from all "football-related activities" for 90 days. He had served as president of the Spanish football federation since 2018.

Spain's sport court described its investigation as "serious misconduct," not "very serious misconduct." If given the higher designation, Spain's National Sports Council would have been able to suspend Rubiales from his position during the investigation, per Reuters.

The Spanish men's national team condemned Rubiales' behavior, as did many men and women in professional soccer around the globe.

After announcing his decision during an interview with English broadcaster Piers Morgan, Rubiales shared an open resignation letter on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," Rubiales wrote (translation h/t Paul Reidy for As.com). "Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football. Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return."

Rubiales added that his family members "have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing."

Rubiales could face consequences of up to a 15-year ban from football by FIFA and two-year professional disqualification by the Spanish sports court, per Marsden and Moises Llorens for ESPN.

The criminal case stemming from Hermoso's charges carries a maximum sentence of five years, although if found guilty Rubiales is likely to receive a "one to two year suspended sentence," per Marsden and Llorens.