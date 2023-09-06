Spain's Jenni Hermoso Presses Charges, Accuses Luis Rubiales of Sexual Assault

AP Photo/John Cowpland, File

Spain's Jenni Hermoso filed a claim of sexual assault against Spanish football president Luis Rubiales over his unwanted kiss following the country's World Cup win last month.

Sam Marsden of ESPN confirmed Hermoso has pressed charges against Rubiales, who has been unapologetic about his actions. Rubiales is serving an indefinite suspension and is being investigated by FIFA and Spain's Administrative Sports Court.

If found to have committed misconduct, Rubiales could face a multi-year suspension from the sport. Most had expected Rubiales to resign amid the controversy, but he instead took a publicly defiant approach and claimed the kiss was consensual.

"Do you think this [incident] is so serious that I should go, after the best management in the history of Spanish football? Let me tell you: I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign," Rubiales said late last month.

"I've come under a lot of pressure. Perhaps somebody will look to remove me on Monday. But we live in a country of laws. Is a consensual kiss enough to remove me? I'm going to fight until the end. I hope the law is followed, and that as there's no reason to [remove me], it won't happen."

Hermoso denied the kiss was consensual and said she was "the victim of aggression, an impulsive, sexist act."

All 23 members of Spain's Women's World Cup team signed a statement saying they would quit playing for the national team unless leadership changes were made. Spain fired head coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday. While Vilda led Spain to its first Women's World Cup triumph, he clashed with players throughout the run and was criticized for applauding during Rubiales' speech last month.

"We must know the difference between truth and lies," Rubiales said. "I'm telling the truth. False feminism doesn't look for justice or truth, it doesn't care about people. ... [Various politicians] have used terms like sexual violence, assault. What will women who have been sexually assaulted think of that?"

Rubiales faces up to two years in prison if convicted of sexual assault.