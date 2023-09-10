X

    Steve Kerr Feels 'Bad' for USA Players After Canada Loss: 'Hard to Build Continuity'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 10, 2023

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Steve Kerr of the United States walks off the court after the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game loss to Germany at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Germany won 113-111. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
    Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

    Steve Kerr lamented the transitory nature of national team duty at major tournaments following the United States' 127-118 overtime defeat to Canada in the bronze medal game of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

    Kerr told reporters that "I feel bad for my guys."

    "It's hard to build continuity because we have so much turnover from year to year," he said. "We have to focus on what's winning a FIBA game. The NBA is very different from FIBA and some things will be good and vice versa. There's a lot to learn for sure."

