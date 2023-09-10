Ranking Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, FTR and the Best Tag Teams in WWE and AEW Today

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has a long history of utilizing its tag division as a plot device rather than a showcase of tag team wrestling. It has long taken two established, over singles wrestlers and thrown them together in an attempt to further storytelling, often at the expense of the actual teams.

It is a pattern that gained popularity within its creative team during the Attitude Era and has persisted since and today is no different.

Yes, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a long history as a team, dating back to their time on the indies but in the eyes of the WWE Universe, they are another instance of guys who have long been established as singles stars coming together to succeed in the tag team wrestling.

Ditto Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Meanwhile, there are talented tandems such as Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis, Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, and the surprisingly undervalued Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar, all of whom are capable of tearing it up and adding credibility to the division.

The closest thing we have gotten was the prime run of The New Day and The Usos when they were battling every week for tag team supremacy. Even then, WWE failed to build legitimate teams around them and if it did, it was typically one or two others, leading to repetitive matches rather than a roster of duos that could all convincingly win the gold.

Unfortunately, that does not appear to be changing any time soon.

Owens and Zayn and The Judgment Day are great for elevating the stature of the tag titles and gives them a realistic opportunity to headline Raw and SmackDown, but without any real teams to work with that can genuinely beat them, it ultimately is another instance of tag team wrestling taking a backseat to the individual stars.

That is reflected in the lack of WWE representation in the rankings.