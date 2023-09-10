College Football 2023: B/R's Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

0 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Another busy Saturday of college football is in the books, and after Week 1 provided little in the way of major upsets to shake up the Top 25 poll, this week's action had a far greater impact on the national landscape.

The high-profile clash between Alabama and Texas was the biggest game of the day, and the Longhorns made a major statement with a 34-24 victory, announcing themselves as serious national title contenders.

The other matchup of AP-ranked teams saw Ole Miss score a 37-20 victory over Tulane, who was without star quarterback Michael Pratt. The Rebels used a 20-point fourth quarter to pull out the victory.

The biggest upset of the day almost belonged to Appalachian State, who took North Carolina to double overtime. Instead, it was Miami (vs. Texas A&M) and Washington State (vs. Wisconsin) who shook things up as unranked teams with victories over AP-ranked opponents.

Here's how Bleacher Report's college football writing staff—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Morgan Moriarty, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—lines up the top 25 teams in the nation:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Texas

5. USC

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Notre Dame

9. Ohio State

10. Oregon

11. Tennessee

12. Alabama

13. Oklahoma

14. Utah

15. Oregon State

16. Duke

17. Ole Miss

18. LSU

19. Kansas State

20. Colorado

21. North Carolina

22. Miami

23. Clemson

24. Washington State

25. Arkansas