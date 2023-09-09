Report: Mike Evans, Bucs Won't Agree to Contract Extension; WR Set for 2024 NFL FA

Report: Mike Evans, Bucs Won't Agree to Contract Extension; WR Set for 2024 NFL FASeptember 9, 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Mike Evans have not agreed on a contract extension prior to the pass-catcher's imposed Sept. 9 deadline, meaning that the 30-year-old is set to enter free agency next offseason.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news on Saturday.
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
BREAKING: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buccaneers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buccaneers</a> and Mike Evans have NOT agreed to a contract extension prior to tonight's deadline, per sources. <br><br>Evans is the only player EVER to start a career with nine straight 1k seasons. A 4x Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champ, he's set to play what appears to be… <a href="https://t.co/cJbMibdryB">pic.twitter.com/cJbMibdryB</a>
Evans has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Tampa Bay, amassing 1,000 or more yards in each campaign. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 77-catch, 1,124-yard, six-touchdown campaign.
