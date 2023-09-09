Report: Mike Evans, Bucs Won't Agree to Contract Extension; WR Set for 2024 NFL FA

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Mike Evans have not agreed on a contract extension prior to the pass-catcher's imposed Sept. 9 deadline, meaning that the 30-year-old is set to enter free agency next offseason.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news on Saturday.

Evans has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Tampa Bay, amassing 1,000 or more yards in each campaign. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 77-catch, 1,124-yard, six-touchdown campaign.

