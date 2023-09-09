Chiefs Rumors: NFL Insider Says KC Views Kadarius Toney as 'Special Talent'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a Thursday night to forget amid a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, so much so that Pro Football Focus stated he authored the lowest-graded performance by a wideout since 2018.

Despite that rough start, the Chiefs still see Toney as a "special talent" and viewed him as "possibly even a No. 1-type receiver down the road" prior to the 2023 campaign, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"Here's the Chiefs' thinking on receiver Kadarius Toney, who struggled mightily Thursday night in the season opener against Detroit. When they traded for Toney at the deadline last year, they considered the move low-risk; he was in the second year of a rookie deal with major upside as a player. He helped them win a Super Bowl with some electric playmaking, and Kansas City entered the season believing Toney can be a featured player -- possibly even a No. 1-type receiver down the road. The organization sees him as a special talent.

"But the Chiefs weren't necessarily counting on that, especially since Toney had injury concerns coming out of New York. The Chiefs did a deep dive on him before trading for him, and they are hoping for the best but also have room to pivot. Here's guessing Toney will get more chances to find his footing after a knee injury cost him the preseason."

Toney, who the Chiefs acquired in a 2022 midseason trade with the New York Giants, proved at times why he received so much hype coming out of Florida.

At his best, he's electric with the ball in his hands, perhaps seen best when he nearly took a punt to the house in February's Super Bowl.

However, Thursday could not have gone much worse for Toney, who notably dropped a pass that directly led to a Brian Branch pick-six and dramatically swung the game's momentum. He had three drops overall and finished with just one catch for one yard.

As bad as the performance was, it's just one game, and he has plenty of season to turn his 2023 campaign around. He also still has the faith of two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

Toney and the Chiefs will look to rebound from their season-opening loss on Sunday, Sept. 17 when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars.