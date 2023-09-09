Ben Shelton on Novak Djokovic Copying Celebration: If You Win, Do 'Whatever You Want'

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Ben Shelton's phone line was cut off Friday as he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the US Open.

And to add insult to injury, the world's No. 2 player copied Shelton's "dialed in" celebration after completing the straight sets victory and booking a place in the final with a chance to win his fourth US Open title.

Despite it being a clear shot at the 20-year-old budding star, Shelton didn't take offense to Djokovic's celebration when speaking to media following the match. He actually sort of appreciated it.

"I don't like when I'm on social media & I see people telling me how I can celebrate or cant celebrate," he said. "If you win the match you deserve to do whatever you want. As a kid I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery."

Shelton first did the celebration after knocking out fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals to make it to the semis for the first time in a Grand Slam Tournament.

He credited the celebration to his friend and track and field star Grant Holloway, who often does it whenever he wins a race

"For me, it's kind of like I'm saying I'm dialed in," Shelton said. That's what it is for me. I'm really close friends with a lot track & field athletes who train at the University of Florida. One in particular, Grant Holloway, who's won the World Championships like 3 years in a row now, that's kind of his signature thing. He just won the world championships, so congrats to him."