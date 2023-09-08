Astros' Dusty Baker Refutes 'Unnecessary' Rumors of Friction With Chas McCormick

AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker refuted rumors that there's any issue between him and outfielder Chas McCormick during a chat with reporters Friday.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic relayed the remarks.

The day before, Rome reported that some in the Astros organization were frustrated that McCormick doesn't play more often.

"His sporadic playing time is a constant source of frustration for some within the organization, who spoke on background because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

"Curiosity remains as to why McCormick doesn't play more, with few answers to be found and the issue seemingly one that goes beyond just matchups and defensive alignments. This week, four people with knowledge of the team's inner workings said that McCormick's weight has become a talking point for Baker."

Baker denied that McCormick's weight was a concern to him, and McCormick said that he and the manager were "good."

"Right now, we're OK," McCormick said. "It's really all about winning each game here on out [with] no distractions. We're good."

McCormick is having a great season at the plate with 20 home runs, 63 RBI, 14 stolen bases, a .289 batting average and .898 OPS in 95 games.

The issue is that he's one of three outfielders alongside Michael Brantley and Mauricio Dubón for two spots in left and center with Kyle Tucker firmly planted in right. McCormick could also be a designated hitter, but that's a spot occupied mainly by Yordan Alvarez.

Ultimately, the Astros do have an embarrassment of riches in their starting lineup and on the bench, and McCormick appears to have found himself as a casualty of that situation at times despite his tremendous season.

Regardless, Houston still finds itself hanging on to first by a half game over the Seattle Mariners with an 80-61 record, so the Astros are in good position to earn the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs in their quest for back-to-back World Series titles.