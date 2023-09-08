X

    Novak Djokovic's Dominance Hailed by Fans in US Open Semifinal Win vs. Ben Shelton

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 8, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot against Ben Shelton of the United States during their Men's Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open dominance continued Friday with a straight-set victory over Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

    With the win, the No. 2 seed earned his 36th career Grand Slam final singles appearance. He also now has the opportunity to win his 24th singles major title as well.

    Djokovic's 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory was largely the result of his serve. The Serbian converted 56-of-67 first-serve points and added five aces as well. His return game was also on point, as he won 29-of-72 first-return points.

    Shelton, meanwhile, made 43 unforced errors and committed five double faults. Still, that doesn't take away from a tremendous run for the 20-year-old, who should be making his presence felt in Grand Slam tournaments for years to come.

    He also nearly picked off Djokovic in the third set, breaking the Serbian twice and forcing a tiebreaker. However, Djokovic was too strong in the end and earned a spot in the final.

    Afterward, Djokovic appeared to mock Shelton's post-match "hang up the phone" celebration, putting his own "phone" to his ear before hanging it up.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    THIS LEAGUE! THIS LEAGUE! THIS LEAGUE! <a href="https://t.co/M39UlKWfxu">pic.twitter.com/M39UlKWfxu</a>

    Shelton didn't appear to take kindly to the move.

    José Morgado @josemorgado

    Safe to say Novak Djokovic had enough of Ben Shelton's today...<br><br>Imitated his post match point celebration...<br><br>Ben saw and didn't like. Cold handshake. <a href="https://t.co/Pz6txiBakB">pic.twitter.com/Pz6txiBakB</a>

    Regardless, Djokovic has now won 12 straight sets after falling behind 2-0 to in the round of 32 to Laslo Djere. He's on fire and looks almost unbeatable with all aspects of his game on point.

    Fans and analysts recognized Djokovic's tremendous performance.

    Swish 🍒 @Zwxsh

    Live images of Novak Djokovic defending behind the baseline, returning constant 100mph forehands without breaking a sweat <a href="https://t.co/Nx1MT6E2eY">pic.twitter.com/Nx1MT6E2eY</a>

    Jwo @JosephWofford

    Novak not hitting that hard. Just serving to the corners and using angle to pull Ben off the court. Smartly testing his movement and patience, especially to the bh.<br><br>Let Ben back into the game, but just absorbed the pace of Ben's fh and allowed him to make errors

    Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18

    Every time Novak Djokovic celebrates wildly after winning points, games, sets or matches, I see people on here questioning why he still does that given how much he's won, and every time I find myself thinking that the GOAT is gonna' do what the GOAT is gonna' do. 😂 <a href="https://t.co/pKWn4ZnDyF">pic.twitter.com/pKWn4ZnDyF</a>

    Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz

    Djokovic in 15 majors this decade:<br><br>-11 finals<br>-1 QF loss to Nadal<br>-3 times paid the Bozo Tax (DQ'd, deported, not allowed in the country) <a href="https://t.co/QDTNIhgx6K">https://t.co/QDTNIhgx6K</a>

    Matt Zemek @mzemek

    Saving the best for Carlos. <a href="https://t.co/CUIa1hs5UA">https://t.co/CUIa1hs5UA</a>

    Danny 🐊 @DjokovicFan_

    Last year, Novak Djokovic was barred from entering the US and was unfairly villainized and mistreated.<br><br>This year, he is back in the final and on top of the world.<br><br>The strength. The determination. The courage.<br><br>The one and only Novak Djokovic. <a href="https://t.co/Vq3ASdHBYO">pic.twitter.com/Vq3ASdHBYO</a>

    The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter

    Novak Djokovic beats Ben Shelton to reach his 36th Grand Slam Final at the US Open. <br><br>The last few years of his career have been about breaking records.<br><br>This new era will be about extending records.<br><br>Legendary stuff. 🇷🇸 <a href="https://t.co/4l1C0Nv8eE">pic.twitter.com/4l1C0Nv8eE</a>

    joey @iguesschaos

    novak djokovic at the age of 36 making these kids fight for their lives <a href="https://t.co/2v17tA3x8m">pic.twitter.com/2v17tA3x8m</a>

    Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis

    Novak Djokovic is now 147-2 in Grand Slam matches played on hard courts after winning the first set.<br><br>That '2' is Stan Wawrinka, who's still the ONLY player to defeat Djokovic at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> (or at the Aus Open) after being one set down.<br><br>How. <a href="https://t.co/hSsg0UimQP">pic.twitter.com/hSsg0UimQP</a>

    Djokovic will play the winner of a semifinal matchup between No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev that will take place later Friday evening. The men's final will then go down on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.