Novak Djokovic's Dominance Hailed by Fans in US Open Semifinal Win vs. Ben Shelton

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open dominance continued Friday with a straight-set victory over Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

With the win, the No. 2 seed earned his 36th career Grand Slam final singles appearance. He also now has the opportunity to win his 24th singles major title as well.

Djokovic's 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory was largely the result of his serve. The Serbian converted 56-of-67 first-serve points and added five aces as well. His return game was also on point, as he won 29-of-72 first-return points.

Shelton, meanwhile, made 43 unforced errors and committed five double faults. Still, that doesn't take away from a tremendous run for the 20-year-old, who should be making his presence felt in Grand Slam tournaments for years to come.

He also nearly picked off Djokovic in the third set, breaking the Serbian twice and forcing a tiebreaker. However, Djokovic was too strong in the end and earned a spot in the final.

Afterward, Djokovic appeared to mock Shelton's post-match "hang up the phone" celebration, putting his own "phone" to his ear before hanging it up.

Shelton didn't appear to take kindly to the move.

Regardless, Djokovic has now won 12 straight sets after falling behind 2-0 to in the round of 32 to Laslo Djere. He's on fire and looks almost unbeatable with all aspects of his game on point.

Fans and analysts recognized Djokovic's tremendous performance.

Djokovic will play the winner of a semifinal matchup between No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev that will take place later Friday evening. The men's final will then go down on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.