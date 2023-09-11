MLB Power Rankings: Braves Clinch, Rangers Continue Slide, NL Wild-Card Race Heats Up

0 of 30

Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves officially clinched their spot in the 2023 MLB postseason, and there are a few other no-brainer playoff teams that will punch their tickets in the coming days and weeks, but the October landscape is still far from set.

There are four teams vying for the three wild-card berths in the American League, while the National League picture is even more clouded with six teams still capable of playing their way into the projected field and separated by just a handful of games.

All told, 16 teams can still be considered legitimate contenders for the league's 12 playoff berths. And with less than a month remaining in the regular season, every series counts for those clubs still in the mix.

Keep in mind these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.