Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Opening Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions to Consider

Start: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tua and the Dolphins head to Los Angeles Sunday for a game that has plenty of potential for high scoring a monster fantasy performances. With playmakers like Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Raheem Mostert at his disposal, Tagovailoa will have the opportunity to put up big numbers and re-establish himself as one of the elite quarterbacks in fantasy football.

It was only a season ago that he was consistently among the four best at the position over the first seven weeks of 2022 and finished with single fantasy points just once, a Week Three shellacking at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.

His league-leading 124.1 passer rating on deep balls makes him a dangerous threat to uncork one downfield to any of his explosive wideouts.

Against a potent offense like the Chargers have, with elite QB Justin Herbert guiding it, the Dolphins will have to keep pace and score in bunches. That benefits Tua and Co., as well as any fantasy managers lucky enough to have them on their roster.

Sit: Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Rodgers was great in reputation alone a season ago. It is an inconvenient truth but the only place he was more disappointing on the field was in fantasy, where he rarely surpassed 300 yards passing and scored 20 or more fantasy points just once.

He was neither the prolific nor feared quarterback he had been so often over the course of his career and though there was a fracture in his right thumb that he played through, he never looked quite right even before that.

There is reason to be excited about his arrival in New York and the sheer volume of weapons he has at his disposal, but anyone expecting a return to form from a fantasy perspective right out of the gate should probably temper their expectations.

A new team, on a big stage, against a very good defense that is operating at full strength for the first time in over a year, is hardly an ideal recipe for a big-time performance. Add to that the fact that the Bills allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game, according to Pro Football Reference, and you have an unfavorable match-up for Mr. Rodgers.