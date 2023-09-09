UFC 293 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Adesanya vs. Strickland

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The heated exchanges and social media barbs will stop on Saturday night when Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are locked in the Octagon with one another for the main event of UFC 293 from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Adesanya and Strickland, both known for their outspoken personalities, have not held back in the lead up to this one. The result should be a violent fight with Adesanya's middleweight strap on the line.

The co-main event figures to be a possible slugfest. Tai Tuivasa's heavy hands will meet Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight co-main event.

The main card has a decidedly Down Under feel to it with Justin Tafa and Tyson Pedro also making appearances.

Here's a look at the entire schedule with a closer look at the featured bouts and the latest odds.