Justin Gaethje Says He's Dreamed of 'Ending' Conor McGregor's UFC Career

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Justin Gaethje is seemingly playing up the possibility of a bout against Conor McGregor in the future.

During a recent Q&A session, Gaethje was asked for his thoughts about McGregor wanting to fight him, and he didn't hold back in his response, saying he's "dreamt" of ending the Irishman's career.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I've dreamt of ending his career and making sure he's never able to step back in there," Gaethje said.

Gaethje headlined UFC 291 in July and defeated Dustin Poirier to become the UFC's second BMF champion.

McGregor, meanwhile, hasn't fought since 2021 after breaking his leg in a bout against Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. He remains hopeful of a fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 296 in December.

If Gaethje and McGregor square off in the octagon, it likely won't be for a while as nothing appears to be on the horizon.