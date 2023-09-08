Feud With Seth Rollins Has Brought New Life to Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

Photo credit: WWE.com

Shinsuke Nakamura is arguably the most charismatic and complete Japanese star to compete for WWE.

Nonetheless, his newfound rivalry with Seth Rollins has been a godsend for a superstar who went through a bit of an identity crisis for so long. Sure, we could still see glimpses of greatness, but his creative direction was inconsistent at best.

Last weekend, the former MMA fighter headlined his first premium live event after seven years in the U.S. as he challenged for the world heavyweight championship in the main event of Payback.

It has been wonderful to see him take on a villainous role again. This change suits him well, and he has an opponent, who is willing to help him explore this new character.

The King of Strong Style joined the company in 2016 after a career-defining run with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Straight away, Western fans had high hopes for the new acquisition after his highly acclaimed Wrestle Kingdom 10 match against AJ Styles.

During the Black and Gold era, the five-time IWGP Intercontinental champion immediately brought star power and a well-earned reputation to NXT. His stint with the developmental brand properly established him as a magnetic superstar among WWE's hardcore fanbase and created a new legacy to live up to.

Even if you never watched his NJPW matches, it was easy to see that there was something special about him. After all, his TakeOver debut against Sami Zayn became a must-see experience, and his captivating entrance drew the attention of the most casual viewers.

Photo credit: WWE.com

It seemed like the company had finally found its first Japanese WWE champion after he won the men's Royal Rumble match in 2018. The 43-year-old became one of the most popular winners of the last decade en route to a dream matchup with The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 33.

However, Nakamura never quite reached that height again following an underwhelming encounter with Styles and an ill-advised heel turn. That's what makes his current feud with Rollins such a welcomed change of pace.

It's a breath of fresh air for longtime fans who felt he should've consistently remained in contention for a world title. Even more, it has given him a much-needed character arc and a turn with clear motivations.

A Fresh New Coat of Paint

On New Year's Day, Nakamura proved he still had so much to offer as he entered The Budokan in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan to face The Great Muta one last time.

At Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023, he showcased the flair and hard-hitting style that put him on the map. Afterward, the historic encounter inspired him to continue to expose the world to his style of wrestling and acquire championship gold.

Following the introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship, Raw became the best destination for new contenders as it rebuilt its main event scene. The King of Strong Style's stiff strikes also make him an ideal heel and a believable opponent for Rollins.

Although his first heel turn in 2018 didn't live up to its potential, WWE has done a great job this time. On Aug. 21, Nakamura appeared in a vignette complete with subtitles to reveal his plan to target the champion's injured back.

It was such a fresh take on his character and a simple approach that made us wonder why it took so long to get this right. It was a great way to allow him to speak in his native tongue and continue to play mind games.

This cold and calculating persona and his deliberate offense make him much more imposing. His motivations are also more nuanced and there is more of an attention to detail.

For example, referencing the seven virtues of Bushido tattooed on Rollins' back was a clever nod to his culture. That's a far cry from the obsessive use of crotch shots that he employed in 2018.

The anime-style clip before his entrance at Payback was also a nice touch. It helped to illustrate that the language barrier isn't a limitation anymore. Instead, it's an aspect that WWE can accentuate in intriguing ways.

The Right Opponent For A Fighting Champion

Nakamura unsuccessfully challenged Rollins for the world heavyweight title on Saturday night, but this feud is far from over. In fact, the challenger attacked his foe after the match deadset on aggravating his back injury.

This was the right call because there's still more WWE can do with this feud, and it has revitalized a fan favorite. The Japanese star has managed to remain so popular even after extended time off television and poor booking decisions. So, it's great to see the company doing something different with him.

The 43-year-old isn't the performer he used to be in the ring anymore, but he can still tell an engaging story. His current character work is tremendous, and his presentation is creative and refreshing.

This rivalry is an excellent way to differentiate between Rollins and Roman Reigns' tenure as champions. More to the point, it also reinvented Nakamura as a foil, who is willing to capitalize on his pride and injuries. It's truly a brilliant use of both stars.