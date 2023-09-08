US Open Tennis 2023 Women's Final Prediction and Prize Money

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will face off for the US Open women's singles title on Saturday.

Gauff is appearing in her second Grand Slam singles final. She fell in straight sets to Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

Sabalenka will take over the No. 1 spot in the world rankings from Swiatek when the US Open concludes no matter what happens inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sabalenka is after her second Grand Slam title of the year on hard courts. She opened the 2023 season with an Australian Open title.

Saturday's final will mark the sixth time Gauff and Sabalenka have met in their careers. Gauff holds a 3-2 advantage in the series.

Women's Singles Final Info

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Prize Money: Winner ($3 million), Runner-up ($1.5 million)

Preview

Gauff and Sabalenka come into the women's singles final after two different types of semifinal battles.

Gauff, the No. 6 seed, beat Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the first semifinal on Thursday night.

Sabalenka needed two tiebreak wins to come back from a set down to beat Madison Keys and deny an all-American final.

The No. 2 seed's wherewithal on court could be the intangible that determines the final.

Sabalenka barely flinched when she was down in key moments against Keys, and we will likely see the same qualities at play against Gauff.

Both players have Grand Slam final experience, but Sabalenka is the only one of the two finalists with a major title.

Gauff will have the New York crowd on her side, and she played some incredible tennis in the last two rounds to qualify for her home final.

The 19-year-old lost just two games against former major champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals and beat Muchova in straight sets.

Sabalenka produced five consecutive two-set wins before her three-set battle with Keys. She did not face the toughest path to the final, as she took on a single seeded player inside the top 15.

The 2023 Australian Open winner won the most-recent match with Gauff, which took place on the Indian Wells hard court earlier this season. Sabalenka won all six games in the second set of that quarterfinal match.

Gauff does have three head-to-head wins over Sabalenka, but the two players split the four matches they played on hard courts.

Gauff owns the advantage with the crowd and with a few extra hours of rest, but Sabalenka knows what it takes to finish off a Grand Slam victory and that could be the difference in an incredibly tight match.

Prediction: Sabalenka defeats Gauff in three sets