Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. HOU)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NE)

4. Joe Burrow, CIN (at CLE)

5. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. GB)

6. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. MIA)

7. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at IND)

8. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. LAR)

9. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at LAC)

10. Dak Prescott, DAL (at NYG)



Best Matchup: Trevor Lawrence at Indianapolis Colts

Lawrence turned the 2022 campaign into his personal breakout, following a rocky rookie effort with a scintillating sophomore season. He upped his completion percentage nearly seven points (59.6 to 66.3) and more than tripled his interceptions (eight) with touchdowns (25) after having more of the former (17) than the latter (12) as a freshman.



And that might have only been the beginning.



With Calvin Ridley and Tank Bigsby joining a strong set of playmakers, Lawrence will get a ton of mileage out of simply feeding the many mouths around him. Tack on the impact he makes as a rusher, and he could skyrocket his fantasy stock once again. He should get started on the right foot, as the Colts, who allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season, per Yahoo, seem ill-equipped to handle Lawrence.



Projected stats: 261 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 27 rushing yards

