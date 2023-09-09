Every NHL Team's Worst Contract Heading into the 2023-24 Season

1 of 32

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Anaheim is one of many teams that don't have a contract that sticks out and screams, "BAD" on their books. It was the Ducks' performance on the ice that did that well enough last season, but financially, they're in a really good spot.

There is a bit of a snag though, because goalie John Gibson has been on the market for a trade but without any takers. That's partially due to his numbers being down the past couple of seasons but that also has to do with his contract that has four more years left on it with a $6.4 million cap hit.

The 30-year-old from near Pittsburgh would be an ideal candidate for a team in need of goaltending help of some kind (Buffalo? Los Angeles? Detroit? Pittsburgh?) but the raw financial cost apart from what it would take in prospects and picks to get him in a trade makes it really tough for teams to take the plunge. The best thing for his trade value is for the Ducks to play better in front of him and for Gibson to stay healthy.

The cap is going to go up in the coming years, but investing a lot of money in a goalie can be a gamble for teams. While the Ducks haven't gone in the direction they thought they were headed, Gibson's contract sticks out as a small reminder of why it can go poorly.