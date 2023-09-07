Cowboys Rumors: Tyron Smith's Ankle Injury 'Considered Minor' Ahead of Week 1

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith "rolled his ankle" during Thursday's practice, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, but "the issue is considered minor, two people familiar with situation said."

The Cowboys have some concerns on the offensive line heading into the season. Left guard Tyler Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury, though Gehlken said he was working on a side field during Thursday's practice and it isn't considered a serious issue.

Tyron Smith was limited at practice on Thursday, leaving the potential depth chart on the line as follows:

The 32-year-old left tackle is one of the top players at his position when healthy, with eight Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections during his career.

But injuries have become a mounting storyline in recent seasons, as Smith has missed at least three games in seven straight seasons and has missed 33 games to injury in the past three seasons alone.

A torn hamstring and avulsion fracture in his knee limited him to just four games last season, while a neck injury limited him to just two games in 2020 and an ankle sprain and COVID-19 cost him six games in 2021.

There was optimism heading into the season that Smith would be able to stay healthy and remain as productive as he's been in the past.

"He's healthy. He's had a great offseason," McCarthy told reporters last week. "He puts a tremendous amount of extra time into it. His work ethic is top notch. I think the reality of how long he's played is why we are being smart with him."

Quarterback Dak Prescott has certainly appreciated his time with a healthy Smith.

"That's a guy from the time that I've come in, when he's been healthy, that's a side you don't have to worry about," he said. "Thankful that he's feeling well and he's going to continue."

As for Tyler Smith, the veteran guard reportedly is hopeful to play against the New York Giants in Sunday night's season-opening NFC East clash.

"He says he feels really good," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Thursday. "... He's very optimistic."

Being without either—or worse, without both—would be a major blow against a tough Giants team.