Pat McAfee to Join Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe on 'First Take' During NFL Season

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Pat McAfee won't just be appearing on his own show as he makes the transition to ESPN.

The rising media star is set to join First Take during the 2023 NFL season, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

McAfee will be appearing on Tuesdays alongside Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe, who made his debut on the ESPN debate show earlier this month. Sharpe is set to appear every Monday and Tuesday as part of a rotating cast of characters around Smith, who is the unquestioned star of the show.

McAfee's daily talk show made its debut on ESPN airwaves Thursday ahead of the start to the NFL season. ESPN reportedly signed a five-year, $85 million deal with ESPN, a deal that allowed him to eliminate some behind-the-scenes work as he builds a family.

McAfee shockingly retired from the NFL after the 2016 season in favor of a full-time media career. He began with Barstool Sports before leaving after two years to go fully independent, emerging as a broadcasting superstar in the process.

ESPN hired McAfee in 2022 to serve as part of the College Gameday crew and doubled down on its investment by bringing him over full time earlier this year.