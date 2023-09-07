Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali Announced for UFC 5 Video Game in Release Date Trailer

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation

EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers who preorder the deluxe edition of UFC 5 will receive fighting legends Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Fedor Emelianenko, among others.

The game is scheduled to release on Oct. 27, a little over three years after UFC 4's release in Aug. 2020.

It will utilize the Frostbite Engine for the first time and includes a new Real Impact System, new striking animations, a reworked submission system and new cinematic knockout replays.

"UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon," UFC president Dana White said in a press release. "This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience."

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be on the deluxe edition cover, while UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are on the standard edition cover.