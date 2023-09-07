X

    Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali Announced for UFC 5 Video Game in Release Date Trailer

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2023

    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18: Mike Tyson attends the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation 2023 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation)
    Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation

    EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers who preorder the deluxe edition of UFC 5 will receive fighting legends Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Fedor Emelianenko, among others.

    EA SPORTS @EASPORTS

    IT'S TIME ⏰ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC5</a><br><br>Available worldwide Oct 27th 🌎 From unrivaled Frostbite graphics to all-new damage systems, UFC 5 is as real as it gets 👊<br><br>Pre-order now 👉 <a href="https://t.co/jTA8CbgVdS">https://t.co/jTA8CbgVdS</a><br><br> <a href="https://t.co/9trqW6QsAs">pic.twitter.com/9trqW6QsAs</a>

    The game is scheduled to release on Oct. 27, a little over three years after UFC 4's release in Aug. 2020.

    It will utilize the Frostbite Engine for the first time and includes a new Real Impact System, new striking animations, a reworked submission system and new cinematic knockout replays.

    "UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon," UFC president Dana White said in a press release. "This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience."

    UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be on the deluxe edition cover, while UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are on the standard edition cover.

    Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali Announced for UFC 5 Video Game in Release Date Trailer
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon