Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali Announced for UFC 5 Video Game in Release Date Trailer

Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali Announced for UFC 5 Video Game in Release Date TrailerSeptember 7, 2023
EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers who preorder the deluxe edition of UFC 5 will receive fighting legends Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Fedor Emelianenko, among others.
EA SPORTS @EASPORTS
IT'S TIME ⏰ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC5</a><br><br>Available worldwide Oct 27th 🌎 From unrivaled Frostbite graphics to all-new damage systems, UFC 5 is as real as it gets 👊<br><br>Pre-order now 👉 <a href="https://t.co/jTA8CbgVdS">https://t.co/jTA8CbgVdS</a><br><br> <a href="https://t.co/9trqW6QsAs">pic.twitter.com/9trqW6QsAs</a>
The game is scheduled to release on Oct. 27, a little over three years after UFC 4's release in Aug. 2020.
It will utilize the Frostbite Engine for the first time and includes a new Real Impact System, new striking animations, a reworked submission system and new cinematic knockout replays.
"UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon," UFC president Dana White said in a press release. "This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience."
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be on the deluxe edition cover, while UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are on the standard edition cover.