Carlos Alcaraz Hailed as Tennis' Next Superstar by Fans After US Open Win vs. Zverev

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium to continue his quest for a second consecutive title in New York.

Alcaraz defeated Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second straight sets victory in the tournament. He defeated Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16.

The Spaniard has been dominant in Flushing, having lost just one set in five matches. He is also 24-1 in his past four major tournaments. He sat out the Australian Open with a leg injury and fell to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals before defeating the Serbian for the Wimbledon crown.

Following his win over Zverev, Alcaraz was praised for his continued dominance at the US Open, with some deeming him the next big tennis superstar:

Alcaraz moves on to face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday. The two have faced each other four times in ATP events and Friday's match will mark the third time this season that they'll square off.

Alcaraz defeated Medvedev in straight sets in both the Indian Wells final and the semifinals at Wimbledon.

A win over Medvedev would put Alcaraz on course to clash with Djokovic in the final in what would be a Wimbledon rematch.