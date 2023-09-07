US Open Tennis 2023: Top Storylines to Watch in Men's Semifinals

1 of 2

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Alcaraz and Medvedev will meet for the third time in 2023 and for the fourth time in their careers.

Alcaraz defeated Medvedev in straight sets in the Wimbledon semifinals on his way to his first major title of 2023.

The Spaniard also swept Medvedev on the hard court at Indian Wells earlier in the season.

Alcaraz won all five of his sets against Medvedev by three or more games.

Medvedev last beat Alcaraz in their first head-to-head meeting in 2021. He won that match in straight sets in the round of 64 at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz is aiming to become the first repeat US Open winner on the men's side since Roger Federer in 2007 and 2008. He would be the fourth man since 2006 to win multiple majors in a single season.

Medvedev won his first major title at the US Open two years ago, and any hard-court major gives him the best chance to win another tournament.

The No. 3 seed is in his fourth US Open semifinal in five years. He also reached the Australian Open final in two of the last three seasons.

Medvedev is capable of beating Alcaraz at his best, but the Spaniard is playing at such a high level right now that a win from any of his opponents has to be viewed as a huge upset, even if they are the No. 3 seed at a Grand Slam.